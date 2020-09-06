MasterCraft purchases Merritt Island boat manufacturing plant

VONORE, Tennessee—MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC announced it has entered into an agreement to purchase a boat manufacturing plant located in Merritt Island, Florida. MasterCraft intends to establish a dedicated manufacturing center in the facility to support the long-term growth of its recently introduced Aviara brand.

MasterCraft describes the Aviara brand as a premium designer, manufacturer and marketer of luxury day boats ranging from 32 to 40-feet in length. The brand began production in July 2019 in MasterCraft’s Vonore, Tennessee manufacturing facility. The new Merritt Island facility will provide more than 140,000 square feet of dedicated manufacturing space situated on 38 acres of land, including water access.

“The purchase of a well-established boat manufacturing plant will allow us to increase overall capacity and productivity for our Aviara brand, while simultaneously providing increased capacity and productivity for our MasterCraft brand,” Fred Brightbill, MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ Chief Executive Officer and Chairman said in a released statement.

The new Aviara manufacturing facility is expected to begin production in early calendar 2021. The new plant will support the ramp-up and production of the brand’s high-demand models – the AV32, AV36 and AV40.