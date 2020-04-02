Mexico restricts boating activities due to COVID-19

Charters, sportfishing, tours and other boating activities won’t be allowed during pandemic period.

ENSENADA, Mexico—Pleasure vessel activities in Mexican ports will be restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a directive issued by Mexico’s maritime authority.

Directive #13, which was issued on March 29, informed all of Mexico’s port captains they could not authorize the clearance or departure of passenger vessels for-hire, whether Mexican of foreign flagged. The restriction applied to all vessels operating with Nautical Tourism permits (charter, diving, sportfishing, sunset cruises, tours and whale watching).

“Ports in Mexico are not closed to navigation or any other than the above,” the directive stated. “Navigation with private vessels is permitted, however, due to the COVID 19 worldwide outbreak, Mexico is asking its population to stay indoors, limit nonessential travel and movement, wash hands with soap and water frequently and keep a safe distance from other people.”

The directive also advised recreational boaters to embark on an expedition only if it were absolutely necessary, such as to isolate, relocate or transport something of significance.

“Considering the above, we recommend recreational vessel use be stopped and only undertake navigation if it is for purposes of relocation, isolation, transportation, etc.,” the directive stated.

“At this time, all marinas are operational, some with reduced office hours and services,” the directive continued. “We expect marinas in Mexico to be able to continue operating in this manner throughout this health contingency. We hope that with the cooperation of everyone, México will soon be able to return to the normal operation of its tourism industry.”

Southern California boaters who often navigate south of the border often visit one of the following cities/harbors: Ensenada, Los Cabos, La Paz and Loreto.