MRAA calls on state governors to list marinas and repair facilities as “essential”

NATIONWIDE—MRAA’s Advocacy team is calling on all state governors to adopt the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines on identification of critical infrastructure businesses and employees, which includes marinas, and repair and maintenance facilities.

Many states have issued shelter at home policies to limit public movement to fight the spread of COVID-19. MRAA said in a released asking people to “shelter in place” is more than a fair request, given the circumstances but there is a need to ensure businesses are there to support Americans’ health and quality of life.

“By allowing our marinas and repair facilities to continue to operate, we can offer our customers the option of being on water,” the statement said. “Where they can social-distance themselves from others while enjoying their state’s beautiful waterways.”

Currently, 18 states have issued shelter in place policies, requiring more than half of all Americans to stay at home unless it is necessary. More states, such as Kentucky, Maryland and Nevada, have closed non-essential businesses, and issued only verbal recommendations for people to stay home.

MRAA said their advocacy team is developing new resources for dealers to advocate for the industry in their states, and will be updating its coronavirus resources webpage with resources to help our state partners and dealers advocate for their service facilities.