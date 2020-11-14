MRAA’s Dealer Week sets single-month record for dealer registrations

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—More than 530 dealers have registered for the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas’ Dealer Week annual conference. A total of 294 dealers registered during the month of October alone, eclipsing the previous single-month record for dealer registration, which was set in October of 2014, by more than 11 percent. The rapid accelerations of registrations came after the announcement that the conference would be held online.

“We took a calculated risk this year, making the decision to delay the creation of our educational programming to help us ensure that our courses meet the needs of the evolving market place,” MRAA President Matt Gruhn said in a released statement. “We saw our normal early-registration curve pushed back by the uncertainty the pandemic caused, but we have believed all along that, with the move to an online environment, followed quickly by the announcement of a powerful educational line-up, the dealers would find great value in the event. And that’s exactly what we have seen happen.”

Throughout June, July and August, registration numbers totaled only 35.

The annual conference of the MRAA, Dealer Week offers insights, ideas and inspiration for dealers to use as they begin preparing for 2021. It features nearly 30 individual sessions on topics such as boat shows, digital marketing, pre-owned boats, the customer experience and service department opportunities. For more information visit dealerweek.com.