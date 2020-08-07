National Sailing Hall of Fame announces Sailing Museum

NEWPORT, Rhode Island—The National Sailing Hall of Fame announced its new home will be named The Sailing Museum, offering a multimedia experience dedicated to celebrating sailing’s heritage, showcasing its heroes and inspiring generations of sailors to come.

Scheduled to open in Spring 2022, the museum will be situated in the historic Armory building on the waterfront in downtown Newport, Rhode Island. It will feature more than 11,000 square feet of interactive exhibits, displays chronicling the history of the sport, and galleries honoring inductees into the National Sailing Hall of Fame and the America’s Cup Hall of Fame.

“Our goal is to create a special place that engages everyone, from our sport’s faithful to casual sailors to newcomers who are curious about what happens when wind and water meet,” said president of the National Sailing Hall of Fame Gus Carlson in a released statement.

In addition to the Halls of Fame, The Sailing Museum will feature a mix of high- and low-tech interactive exhibits with built-in “stealth learning” components that share the principles of sailing and provide seasoned sailors with opportunities to test their skills and knowledge. The museum will include the only on-site Virtual Regatta experience in the country and connect visitors with an interest in trying sailing to providers locally and around the country. A corresponding educational program will be offered for visiting groups with school-aged children.