NMMA and Informa Markets Join Forces to Unite Miami Boat and Yacht Shows

MIAMI—The NMMA announced they have partnered with Informa Markets to create the first joint production of South Florida’s preeminent winter boat shows—the Miami International Boat Show (MIBS), Miami Yacht Show (MYS), and Superyacht Miami.

The joint event is set to debut over President’s Day weekend, Feb. 16 through Feb. 20, 2022, under the Miami International Boat Show name.

“For 80 years, the Miami International Boat Show has served as the recreational boating industry’s flagship event and a prized platform to showcase world-class products and innovations to nearly 100,000 people across the globe,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president. “With NMMA’s new partnership with Informa Markets, together, we will take the show to the next level and deliver an unforgettable experience for our members, attendees, exhibitors, and the local community for decades to come.”

The on-land portion of the event will take place at the newly reimagined Miami Beach Convention Center, while the featured in-water activities will be offered at Sea Isle Marina, One Herald Plaza, and Island Gardens Deep Harbour on Watson Island. The combined event will include several new elements to enrich the experience for attendees, including a live concert series, an expanded educational offering, a digital component, and the return of Miami Dealer Days, February 14 and 15, 2022.