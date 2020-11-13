NMMA cancels nine 2021 winter boat shows

CHICAGO, Illinois—The National Marine Manufacturers Association on Oct. 29 announced nine of its boat shows have been canceled for 2021, leaving two proceeding as scheduled and one postponed.

NMMA said following a thorough market-by-market analysis regarding the feasibility of producing safe and successful winter events, they decided to cancel nine shows in the first quarter of 2021 and plan to move forward with three shows.

“These decisions are in the best interest of our consumers, staff, members, and industry and are the result of months-long conversations with exhibitors, health officials, venue operators, and other stakeholders on producing safe, successful, and high-quality consumer experiences,” said NMMA president Frank Hugelmeyer in a released statement. “We plan to resume our full show schedule starting in September 2021.”

The two shows proceeding as scheduled are the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show, scheduled for Feb. 24-28 , with the option to delay the show to early April 2021 and the Progressive Insurance Northwest Sportshow scheduled for March 25-28.

NMMA said it is working with the Boston Exhibition and Convention Center to obtain dates later in the first quarter or early in the second quarter to reschedule the Progressive Insurance New England Boat Show..

For the three shows currently proceeding as scheduled or postponed to the spring, plans will be guided by NMMA’s ‘health and safety first’ principle and are subject to change. NMMA said it will continue to closely monitor the situation in each market and work with federal, state, and local authorities on those events.