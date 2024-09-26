NOAA Achieves Major Milestone in Designating Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary

NOAA has released the final environmental impact statement (FEIS) for the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, marking a key step toward its official designation. The sanctuary, covering 4,543 square miles of coastal waters along California’s central coast, would be the third largest in the National Marine Sanctuary System.

The FEIS follows nearly a decade of collaboration between Tribes, Indigenous Peoples, community leaders and government officials. If designated, the sanctuary would become the 17th in the system and contribute to the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of conserving 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. It would also honor Indigenous knowledge and traditions, involving Tribes in its management while protecting ecologically and culturally significant resources like kelp forests and shipwrecks.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hailed the move as a critical step for both environmental protection and economic growth through tourism and recreation. The sanctuary aligns with the administration’s broader goals of conservation and clean energy, including nearby offshore wind development.

Chumash leaders, including Kenneth Kahn and Violet Sage Walker, celebrated the milestone as a long-awaited recognition of their people’s maritime heritage. With further public input, NOAA will make a final decision on the sanctuary’s designation after a 30-day review period.