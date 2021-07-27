NOAA Announces Lake Michigan Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary

LAKE MICHIGAN, Wis. 一The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries has announced the designation of the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary. The area on Lake Michigan has been under consideration for national marine sanctuary status since 2014.

The sanctuary will make up 962-square-miles in Lake Michigan on the Wisconsin side and will protect 36 shipwrecks. The shipwrecks possess exceptional historic, archaeological, and, recreational value, according to NOAA. Historical research suggests that nearly 60 shipwrecks are yet to be discovered in the sanctuary.

The sanctuary will be co-managed by the NOAA and the State of Wisconsin, expanding upon 30 years of stewardship by the state. It will also provide new opportunities for research, resource protection, educational programming, and community engagement.