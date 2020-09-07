State/National/World News Briefs 

OneWater Marine launches online marketplace for boat sales

Lindsey Glasgow September 7, 2020

BUFORD, Georgia—OneWater Marine announced it has purchased the website domain, Boatsforsale.com, to enhance its online marketplace for new and pre-owned boats, as well as financing and insurance.

“With the industry evolving to a more virtual operating environment, Boatsforsale.com will be an extension of our current store footprint and is expected to further strengthen our innovative, industry-leading technology and proprietary digital platform,” Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of OneWater Marine said in a released statement. “This new consumer and seller-focused marketplace will be rolled out in several phases, which we believe will further advance our long-term growth opportunity, while broadening our customer base and geographic reach.”

Boatsforsale.com will provide a virtual platform to buy, sell, and compare new and pre-owned boats, as well as access to financing and insurance offerings. OneWater said It will act as a virtual showroom and an extension of the company’s brick-and-mortar dealerships.

OneWater Marine operates 63 stores throughout 11 different states, offering new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

