OneWater Marine launches online marketplace for boat sales

BUFORD, Georgia—OneWater Marine announced it has purchased the website domain, Boatsforsale.com, to enhance its online marketplace for new and pre-owned boats, as well as financing and insurance.

“With the industry evolving to a more virtual operating environment, Boatsforsale.com will be an extension of our current store footprint and is expected to further strengthen our innovative, industry-leading technology and proprietary digital platform,” Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of OneWater Marine said in a released statement. “This new consumer and seller-focused marketplace will be rolled out in several phases, which we believe will further advance our long-term growth opportunity, while broadening our customer base and geographic reach.”

Boatsforsale.com will provide a virtual platform to buy, sell, and compare new and pre-owned boats, as well as access to financing and insurance offerings. OneWater said It will act as a virtual showroom and an extension of the company’s brick-and-mortar dealerships.

OneWater Marine operates 63 stores throughout 11 different states, offering new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.