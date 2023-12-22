Paradigm Boats and Volvo Penta Partner to Produce Innovative Watersports Deck Boat

Paradigm Boats, a luxury boat building company, has created the new Damascus 296 Surf model, which leverages Volvo Penta’s Forward Drive system for advanced control, maneuverability, and fuel economy to make boating a pleasant experience for leisure boaters and watersport enthusiasts alike.

Volvo Penta and Paradigm Boats combine Paradigm’s spacious fiberglass hull with Volvo Penta’s Forward Drive and V8-430 HP engine package, delivering a unique blend of luxury and comfort while maintaining the exceptional wave and wake performance characteristics of a top-tier wake boat.

“Developed from decades of experience and engineering expertise, the new Damascus 296 Surf was purpose-built to challenge industry expectations and reimagine the essence of boating by combining the best in both watersport and leisure applications,” said Scott Buchanan, CEO and founder of Paradigm Boats, in a press release. “Paradigm’s partnership with Volvo Penta upholds our high standards for craftsmanship and quality, delivering an unparalleled level of smoothness and maneuverability. This ensures a distinctive and enjoyable experience for everyone on board.”

The Volvo Penta’s Forward Driven solves the issue of propeller exposure by relocating the sterndrive’s props to the front of the drive rather than the rear. The system’s unique Duoprop design features two forward-facing, counter-rotating props that pull the boat through the water rather than pushing it, allowing for optimal boating control and comfort.

The Damascus 296 Surf is backed by the Volvo Penta Coastal Series corrosion protection package with seven-year coverage of its gasoline sterndrives, and Forward Drives incorporates multiple advanced anti-corrosion technologies and countermeasures to maximize the protection of the engine and drive components.

Volvo Penta’s V6 and V8 engines use all-aluminum blocks and closed-loop freshwater cooling. The integrated Coastal Series package includes titanium-ceramic coatings, aluminum exhausts, and sensors with audible and visual warnings of potential saltwater intrusion in the bellow or drive gear lubricant.

The Damascus 296 Surf is also equipped with Volvo Penta’s Watersports Control system, allowing boaters to personalize their speed, trim and fine–tune individual settings for the perfect wake. Boaters can create individual profiles for up to 21 riders and switch between settings so everyone can enjoy their settings on the water.

The Damascus 296 Surf with Volvo Penta and V8-430 HP engine is a 2024 model with deliveries beginning late in calendar year 2023.

For more information, visit paradigmboats.com.