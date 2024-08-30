Part Two: Halibut Feasting – Three Delicious Recipes to Elevate Your Catch

Halibut, prized for its delicate and lean meat, is a true treasure of the Pacific Ocean, especially along the California coast. This versatile fish has a firm yet tender texture and a mild, slightly sweet flavor that makes it a perfect canvas for a variety of culinary creations. Whether you’re preparing a light and refreshing ceviche, savory fish cakes or a hearty sandwich, halibut is sure to impress.

Understanding Halibut’s Flavor Profile

Halibut’s white flesh is dense and meaty, with large flakes that hold up well to various cooking methods. Its mild flavor pairs beautifully with both subtle and bold ingredients, making it adaptable to a range of dishes. Citrus, herbs, nuts and creamy sauces all complement halibut, enhancing its natural sweetness without overpowering it.

Recipe 1: Halibut Ceviche Verde with Pepitas

Background

Ceviche is a beloved dish along coastal regions, where fresh fish is plentiful. This version of ceviche highlights the halibut’s clean flavor, balancing it with the tang of lime, the freshness of cilantro and the crunch of roasted pepitas. The green sauce adds a vibrant, herbaceous note that enhances the dish’s appeal.

Ingredients

1 lb fresh halibut fillet, cut into small cubes

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup orange juice

1 small red onion, finely diced

1 serrano pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup mint, chopped

1/2 avocado, diced

2 tbsp roasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

Salt and pepper to taste

Green Sauce

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

1/4 cup parsley leaves

1/4 cup olive oil

1 garlic clove

1 tbsp lime juice

Salt to taste

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine the halibut cubes with lime, lemon and orange juices. Mix in the diced red onion and serrano pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour, allowing the fish to “cook” in the citrus juice until opaque. Meanwhile, prepare the green sauce by blending cilantro, parsley, olive oil, garlic, lime juice and salt until smooth. Adjust seasoning as needed. Drain the halibut, discarding the excess marinade. Toss the fish with cilantro, mint, avocado and a pinch of salt and pepper. Serve the ceviche with a drizzle of the green sauce and a sprinkle of roasted pepitas for added crunch. Enjoy it as a refreshing appetizer or light main course.

Recipe 2: Halibut Fish Cakes with Caper-Parsley Sauce

Background

Fish cakes are a fantastic way to enjoy halibut, offering a crispy exterior and tender interior. This recipe combines the fish with herbs and spices, then serves it with a bright caper-parsley sauce that complements the richness of the cakes.

Ingredients

1 lb cooked halibut, flaked

1/2 cup mashed potatoes

1 egg, beaten

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 tbsp fresh chives, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for frying

Caper-Parsley Sauce

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp capers, finely chopped

1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp lemon juice

1 garlic clove, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix the flaked halibut with mashed potatoes, beaten egg, breadcrumbs, mustard, parsley, chives, garlic, salt and pepper until well combined. Form the mixture into small patties. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Fry the fish cakes for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crispy. While the fish cakes are frying, prepare the sauce by combining mayonnaise, capers, parsley, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Serve the fish cakes hot, topped with a generous dollop of caper-parsley sauce.

Recipe 3: Grilled Halibut Sandwich with Lemon Aioli

Background

For those who prefer a hearty, yet simple meal, a grilled halibut sandwich is an excellent choice. The fish is grilled to perfection, then paired with a zesty lemon aioli that enhances its natural flavors. Serve it on a toasted bun with fresh toppings for a satisfying and delicious meal.

Ingredients

2 halibut fillets, about 6 oz each

2 tbsp olive oil

1 lemon, zested and juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

4 brioche or ciabatta buns, toasted

Lettuce, tomato and red onion slices for topping

Lemon Aioli

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp lemon zest

1 garlic clove, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Brush the halibut fillets with olive oil, and season with lemon juice, zest, salt and pepper. Grill the halibut for 3-4 minutes per side, or until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork. While the fish is grilling, prepare the lemon aioli by mixing mayonnaise, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Assemble the sandwiches by spreading a generous amount of lemon aioli on the bottom half of each bun. Top with the grilled halibut, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Serve immediately.

These recipes celebrate the versatility and flavor of halibut, showcasing how this magnificent fish can be transformed into a range of delightful dishes. Whether you’re looking for a refreshing ceviche, a savory fish cake or a satisfying sandwich, halibut’s mild flavor and firm texture make it a perfect choice for your next meal.