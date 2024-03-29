PFMC Presents Three Options for 2024 California Ocean Salmon Seasons

The Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) has developed three potential plans for ocean salmon seasons commencing on May 16. Among these alternatives, two involve short ocean salmon season periods with limited harvest quotas for both commercial and sport fishing activities along California’s coast for the rest of the year. Conversely, the third alternative proposes the closure of ocean fisheries off California for the second consecutive year.

The decision to present these options stems from the impact of several years of drought experienced over the past decade. Consequently, the forecasted abundance levels of key California salmon target stocks for 2024, while higher than the previous year, remain significantly below average. For instance, the projected abundance for Sacramento River Fall Chinook is estimated at 213,600 adults, while Klamath River Fall Chinook abundance is forecasted at 180,700 adults. At such reduced levels, the Pacific Coast Salmon Fishery Management Plan mandates strict limitations on fishing activities to ensure that the majority of the adult population can return to the river for spawning.

The proposed commercial fishing alternatives suggest a few small quota fisheries, with vessel-based weekly trip limits implemented during each open period. Additionally, in-season measures would be enforced to close remaining season dates should the total catch approach the harvest limit.

On the other hand, recreational fishing alternatives would permit up to seven brief open fishing periods, spanning four to six days each, starting from June through October. However, the scheduled dates are not guaranteed and are subject to two distinct statewide harvest guidelines. If the total sport catch reaches its limit before September, any remaining dates before September would be canceled. Similarly, if the total sport catch exceeds the limit for scheduled dates in September and October, the remaining dates for those months would also be canceled.

The introduction of in-season management and harvest limits marks a new approach in the management of commercial and recreational ocean salmon fisheries in California. Given the grim abundance forecasts and recent spawner returns, it is imperative that any authorized salmon fishing be closely managed to ensure a significant portion of the fish can return to the river during the fall spawning season. The implementation of these strategies in the 2024 ocean fisheries is anticipated to keep catches within the pre-season projections.

Upon the recommendation of California and Oregon agency representatives and industry advisors, the National Marine Fisheries Service has taken in-season action to cancel planned ocean salmon fishery openers scheduled between Cape Falcon, Ore., and the U.S./Mexico border before May 16. This decision affects the sport fishery across much of California, which was initially set to commence in early April. For detailed information on season dates and regulations, please refer to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website at www.wildlife.ca.gov/oceansalmon.

On March 25, PFMC conducted a public hearing in Santa Rosa to gather feedback on the three proposed regulatory alternatives. Subsequently, from April 5-11, the PFMC will convene in Seattle, Wash. to finalize regulations for the season. For more details on the three alternatives, visit the provided link or consult the Pacific Fishery Management Council’s website (pcouncil.org) for information regarding PFMC meetings and opportunities for public comment.