Port of Hueneme Launches New Website for Real-Time Air Quality Data

Residents Can Now Track Air Quality in South Oxnard

PORT HUENEME— The Port of Hueneme is taking a significant step towards environmental transparency and community engagement with the launch of a new website offering real-time air quality data for South Oxnard. This initiative stems from concerns raised by residents about air quality in their neighborhoods, and the port has listened closely.

In 2019, they took action by installing an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reference-grade air quality monitoring station at Haycox Elementary School. The new website, https://portcaresaboutair.org/, serves as a platform to share the valuable data collected by this station.

Residents can easily access current air quality readings, along with interactive map views to understand how quality varies across South Oxnard. The website also features historical data, allowing users to track trends and see how air quality has changed over time.

To ensure everyone has access to this information, the website includes a glossary of air quality terms in both English and Spanish. Additionally, educational resources like videos and diagrams are available to simplify complex scientific concepts, empowering residents to understand the data and its implications for their health.

The Port of Hueneme’s commitment to clean air goes beyond simply providing information. They are a leader in environmental stewardship, actively working to reduce emissions and transition to zero-emission technologies. While the website reflects current air quality, which is influenced by various sources like vehicles, industry agriculture, and even wildfires, it will also track changes over time.

As the port implements cleaner practices and transitions away from fossil fuels, the website is expected to show a reduction in specific pollutants, offering a clear picture of the port’s environmental impact.

This commitment to clean air extends beyond the port, which recently received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. These funds will be used to install four additional air monitoring stations across Ventura County, providing a more comprehensive understanding of air quality across the region.

The Port of Hueneme plays a vital role in the community’s economic well-being. This new air quality monitoring initiative demonstrates their commitment to balancing economic prosperity with environmental responsibility. By providing real-time data and educational resources and collaborating with the community, the Port of Hueneme is taking a significant step toward a cleaner, healthier future.