Recreational Dungeness Crab Season Opens with Trap Restrictions as Commercial Fishery Faces Delay to Protect Whales

The 2024 recreational Dungeness crab season is set to open statewide on November 2, 2024, but with some important restrictions established due to environmental concerns. In an effort to protect the humpback whale population, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has temporarily prohibited use of traps in certain regions where whales are present, specifically in Fishing Zones 3 and 4, which stretch from the Sonoma/Mendocino County line to Lopez Point in Monterey County.

The ban on crab traps is aimed at reducing the risk of whale entanglement, a growing problem that’s been observed in recent seasons. Humpback whales, which migrate along the California coast, often encounter fishing gear like crab traps, leading to dangerous entanglements. These incidents can cause injury or even death to the whales, prompting wildlife officials to take precautionary measures.

While crab traps are temporarily off-limits in some areas, recreational fishers can still catch Dungeness crabs using alternative methods such as hoop nets and crab snares. These methods are considered less likely to harm marine wildlife and remain unaffected by the trap restriction. Fishing Zones 1, 2, and 5, which include areas further north and south of the restricted regions, will allow the use of traps when the season begins.

The commercial Dungeness crab fishery, initially slated to open on November 15, 2024, in Zones 3, 4, 5, and 6, has been delayed due to the high concentration of humpback whales in these areas. The delay is part of an ongoing effort to protect whales from becoming entangled in commercial fishing gear, which can include long ropes and heavy traps that pose a significant risk to marine life.

According to CDFW, the next risk assessment will occur around November 15, 2024, at which point officials will reassess the threat to whales and potentially modify restrictions for both the commercial and recreational fisheries. There is a possibility that the commercial fishery could open statewide on December 1, 2024, depending on the outcome of this evaluation.

Dungeness crabs, a popular target for recreational and commercial fishers, are prized for their sweet, tender meat. Catching them usually involves the use of traps, which are baited and lowered into the ocean, left for a period, and then retrieved with the hopes of capturing crabs. However, the ropes attached to these traps can pose a hazard to whales.

CDFW encourages recreational crabbers to follow the best practices outlined in their guide, especially when using hoop nets or crab traps in the open Fishing Zones. These practices are designed to minimize the risk to marine life while allowing for a successful and sustainable fishing season.

For more information about the Dungeness crab fishery or to stay updated on the latest risk assessments and restrictions, fishers are encouraged to visit CDFW’s Whale Safe Fisheries page at www.wildlife.ca.gov/crab.

This year’s crab season comes with a delicate balance — allowing for the enjoyment of one of California’s favorite fisheries while protecting the marine ecosystem, especially its vulnerable whale population.