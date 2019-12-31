Registration for American Boating Congress opens

WASHINGTON, D.C.―Registration for the 2020 American Boating Congress (ABC) is now open. ABC 2020 – the recreational boating industry’s annual advocacy summit in Washington, D.C. – will be held May 12-14. For the first time the event moves to the InterContinental located at The Wharf – a mile-long stretch of waterfront property along the Potomac River.

ABC provides attendees with the unique opportunity to meet with elected officials, hear from a host of influential speakers, take part in a series of workshops and seminars, and discuss issues impacting their business with key policymakers.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association is encouraging boating industry stakeholders to take advantage of early registration, which runs through Feb. 21 before increasing $50. To register visit bit.ly/2PUlT3L.