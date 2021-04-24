Sail America and the California Yacht Brokers Association Announce New Agreement for Pacific Sail & Power Boat Show

WARREN, RI– On March 8, Sail America and the California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) announced they have entered into a licensing agreement for the Pacific Sail & Power Boat Show. Under the agreement, CYBA will assume management of the show. Ownership of the show will also transfer to CYBA over the period of the agreement. Starting immediately, Sail America will begin the orderly transfer of duties and responsibilities for show management to CYBA.

“Our organizations’ mutual interests are to ensure that the Pacific Sail & Power Boat Show is able to continue with the full support of the boating industry. This agreement transitions the management and delivery of the show to CYBA, which has a deep understanding of the boating market in northern California and a successful record of bringing together the recreational boating industry in the region,” said CYBA Executive Director Don Abbot. “Our management team and board are excited to re-imagine what the Pacific Sail & Power Boat Show can be and how we can deliver a truly memorable event for the industry and the consumer.”

Under this agreement, Sail America members will continue to enjoy a member discount on in-water and upland exhibitor space and Sail America will be named as a sponsor. “Sail America is delighted to be working with the team at CYBA. It ensures that the show will continue, that the sailing industry in that region is supported, and provides an opportunity for Sail America to focus on other programs that best serve its members,” said Josie Tucci, Sail America’s newly named president. “Our goal has always been to deliver a successful, sail-focused show that attracts regional and national attention in northern California. We believe our new relationship with CYBA will help us to achieve that goal.”

Given the ongoing COVID restrictions in California, CYBA is not planning an April show this year. Shortly, CYBA will announce additional details on dates and location of the next show. Meanwhile, questions about the show can be directed to CYBA.

ABOUT CYBA

The CYBA was formed in 1975. California was the first state to require brokers and sales personnel to be licensed and bonded. CYBA efforts exceed what is required by law and offer further protection and services to the consumer. Proud examples include our Code of Ethics that is recognized nationwide as the cornerstone and standard for professional conduct, our Arbitration Process to settle disputes between consumers and brokers, and our educational materials such as our “Buying a Used Boat” page. The CYBA has over 300 members and is well recognized nationally.

ABOUT SAIL AMERICA

Sail America is the trade association for the U.S. sailing industry and plays a vital role for all companies involved in providing sailing-related products and services. Established in 1990 by members of the U.S. sailing industry, Sail America’s members represent all segments of the sailing market. With a professional staff, a dedicated board of directors, and a team of volunteers and supporters, Sail America works hard to promote the health and growth of sailing.