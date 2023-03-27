SBMM Appoints new Deputy Director

SANTA BARBARA— On March 1, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) announced that Jessica Tade had been appointed Deputy Director, effective March 13.

Tade holds a Ph.D. in art history from the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) and has worked for over a decade for organizations promoting the arts or providing access and opportunity to the community. Among other positions, Tade has served as the director of communications and marketing for the Santa Barbara Foundation, director of marketing and communications for the Santa Barbara City College Foundation, and as the executive director of Casa del Herrero, a historic house museum and National Landmark in Montecito.

In addition to her professional positions, Tade has a strong community service and volunteerism record. She has served on the Board of Directors for the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and was a commissioner for the Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission and the Human Services Commission of Santa Barbara County. She also received the Pacific Coast Business Times’ 40 Under 40 Award.

In her new capacity at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Tade will be working closely with Executive Director Greg Gorga, initially overseeing operations and marketing before adding additional responsibilities in the future.

Since 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has featured many artifacts and stories to share the history of the Santa Barbara Channel with more than 40,000 visitors annually and provides year-round experiential maritime history and marine science education for local youth.

For more information, please visit https://sbmm.org/.