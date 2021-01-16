Sea Tow Foundation announces winners of National Boating Industry Safety Awards

NATIONWIDE—Sea Tow Foundation announced the winners of its National Boating Industry Safety Awards, which recognize top boating safety programs and campaigns within the for-profit segment of the recreational marine industry. The winners were announced at the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas virtual Dealer Week held on Dec. 10.

The Top Powerboat Manufacturer Award was presented for the second year to Sea Ray Boats.

“Sea Ray Boats launched an effective and highly targeted email and social media marketing campaign over the summer boating holiday weekends and promoted several boating safety initiatives including the importance of boaters wearing life jackets at all times; practicing responsible drinking and having a designated captain; and staying alert and being aware of surroundings,” Sea Tow Foundation Executive Director Gail R. Kulp said in a released statement.

Another second-year repeat winner was MarineMax who took home top honors in a new category for the Top Marine Retailer with More Than Three Locations.

“From the development of hands-on boating safety classes to the production of safety-focused videos, MarineMax is providing outstanding educational opportunities for new boaters as well as those in need of a refresher,” Kulp said in a released statement. “In addition, the MarineMax social media posts consistently promoted additional awareness about boating safety through ongoing messages via multiple platforms.”

Other honors included:

Top Marine Retailer with One to Three Locations: Bridge Marina Inc.

Top Marine Media Outlet Award: Rapid Media

Top Marine Marketing and Outreach Award: Freedom Boat Club

Top Gear & Equipment Manufacturer Award: Fell Marine

For more information about the National Boating Industry Safety Awards and a video of the awards presentation visit www.boatingsafety.com/awards.