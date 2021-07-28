Social Distancing No. 2 in BoatUS Top 10 Boat Names for 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Va. 一 In a fitting theme for the times, “Social Distancing” rocketed to the number two spot on the BoatUS Top 10 Boat Names list for 2021. The top 10 choices of boat names were pulled from the BoatUS online Boat Graphics service, which provides decals and lettering for boats. This year’s top 10 in order were Andiamo, Italian for “let’s go”, Social Distancing, Grace, Shenanigans, Cool Change, Island Time, Knot on Call, Mojo, Freedom, and Serenity

A full look at all of the BoatUS Top 10 Boat Names lists over the years can be found at BoatUS.com/Boatgraphics/Top-10-Boat-Names.