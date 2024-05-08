Southern California Steelhead Now Protected as Endangered Species

The California Fish and Game Commission, in a landmark decision on April 18, has unanimously voted to grant endangered status to Southern California steelhead under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA). The move represents a crucial step forward in ensuring the protection and preservation of these iconic fish species, which face severe threats to their survival.

Southern steelhead, once abundant in the region’s rivers and streams, have experienced a drastic decline in numbers, primarily due to the adverse impacts of habitat loss, fragmentation and encroaching urbanization. This designation under CESA provides legal safeguards and regulatory measures aimed at halting further population declines and promoting the recovery of these imperiled fish populations.

Recognized as key indicators of watershed health and river ecosystem integrity, the dwindling presence of Southern steelhead underscores the urgent need for concerted conservation efforts. The decision by the commission underscores the gravity of the situation and emphasizes the importance of prioritizing initiatives to reverse the decline of Southern steelhead populations.

CalTrout, a leading conservation organization, has been actively advocating for the protection of Southern steelhead since 2021 when it submitted a petition urging the California Fish and Game Commission to afford full endangered status to the species. Other conservation organizations, government agencies and stakeholders collaborated to safeguard the future of Southern steelhead.

Moving forward, the designation of Southern steelhead as endangered will prompt comprehensive conservation strategies, including habitat restoration, pollution mitigation and sustainable management practices to ensure the long-term viability and resilience of Southern California steelhead populations for future generations to come.