St. Pete Boat Show Dates are Announced

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLA.— The 44th Annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show is set to be held in downtown St. Petersburg starting on Thursday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan.

23, 2022.

The show will be held at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts right on the waterfront, the four-day event will feature on-land and on-water exhibits with a selection of powerboats, sailboats,

fishing boats, sailing yachts, personal watercraft, and other boating products.

“We are looking forward to hosting the 44th annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show after an exceptionally successful year for the boating and marine industry,” said Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets in an Aug. 13 press release.

“Visitors will get the chance to see our highly sought-after boating products and exhibits up close while enjoying educational seminars and sailboat rides along our Gulf Coast.”

The event will also have complimentary sailboat rides, cruising and sailing seminars, and Kid’s Fishing Clinics presented by Hook the Future.

One-day general admission tickets are available and children 15 and younger, veterans, and active-duty military have free admission. To learn more, see https://www.stpeteboatshow.com/

en/home.html.