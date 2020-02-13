State agencies to host oil spill response workshops for marinas and yacht clubs

Two seminars will be held in the Bay Area and Delta, while one will come to the L.A. metro and a fourth scheduled for San Diego.

STATEWIDE—Two state agencies – California State Parks and California Coastal Commission – will hold four oil spill response workshops for marinas and yacht clubs. The workshops/seminars will be held March 5 and June 5. Registration is required to attend any of the four seminars.

All seminars will be first come, first served, with a maximum capacity of 40 people per training session.

State Parks and the Coastal Commission will host the San Diego seminar/workshop on April 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The registration deadline is April 21. Southwestern Yacht Club, which is at 2702 Qualtrough Street in San Diego, will co-host the San Diego seminar. Free parking is available at the yacht club.

The final seminar will be held in Marina del Rey on June 5, also 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The registration deadline is June 1. California Yacht Club at 4469 Admiralty Way in Marina del Rey co-hosts the L.A. area seminar. Parking for this seminar will be free.

Two seminars will be held in the Bay Area and Delta. The Bay Area seminar is set for March 5 (9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) at Martinez Yacht Club (111 Tarantino Drive, Martinez). Parking is also free. The registration deadline is March 2.

The Delta seminar will be held on April 9 at Stockton Yacht Club (3235 River Drive, Stockton). Attendees must register by April 6. Parking is free here, as well; the seminar, like the others mentioned above, will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Each seminar/workshop will present resourceful information for oil spill responses at local marinas. Staff from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, State Parks, Coastal Commission and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services will be making presentations at each seminar/workshop.

Topics to be discussed during the three-hour sessions are: California’s oil spill response structure; grants offered by the Office of Spill Prevention and Response Equipment; third-party claims process; the state’s new Marinas and Yacht Clubs Spill Response Communication Packet; and, tools and resources available to boaters for increased communication between them and the Office of Emergency Services whenever an oil spill occurs.

The point of contact for these seminars, especially for registration, is Vivian Matuk, the environmental boating program coordinator with the Coastal Commission. She can be reached at 4150904-6905 or vmatuck@coastal.ca.gov.