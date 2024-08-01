State Grant of $3.935 Million Considered Transformative for Port of Hueneme as California Expands Port Data Partnership Program

The Port of Hueneme announced on July 17 a $3.935 million award from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). This investment, part of the California Port Data Partnership, aims to enhance cloud-based data management and sharing among California’s five containerized ports. The initiative is expected to accelerate climate adaptation, workforce development, zero-emission vehicle deployment, and improve grid support and reliability.

California’s ports handle a substantial portion of the nation’s trade, with 40% of all containerized imports and 30% of exports passing through them. Dee Dee Myers, GO-Biz Director and Senior Advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, emphasized the critical role of these ports in supply chain stability and the global economy in the news release. Myers noted that the data-driven improvements funded by this grant will enhance the supply chain’s functionality.

This $30 million state investment, allocated under the Governor’s Budget Act of 2022, aims to foster data interoperability, reduce emissions, and align with federal objectives. Aaron Valance, Information Technology Service Manager at the Port of Hueneme, highlighted the collaboration between ports, government agencies, and industry stakeholders to drive innovation and streamline operations.

The Port of Hueneme, along with the ports of San Diego, Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Oakland, will benefit from this funding. Developing cloud-based data systems is expected to support freight and supply chain efficiency. Port of Hueneme Board President Celina Zacarias stated that data-driven solutions will enhance competitiveness and benefit the California economy.

The Port of Hueneme is a key trade gateway on the West Coast, known for its efficiency and effectiveness. Enhanced data sharing through cloud-based systems is crucial for improving goods movement efficiency and boosting the economic competitiveness of California’s goods movement sector. This includes increasing capacity for ocean carriers, importers and exporters, truckers and rail operators, dockers, warehouse workers, terminal operators, and government agencies.