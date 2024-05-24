The Log Goes to Mexico

“In mid-October, Michael and Barbara Lawler sailed south from their home port of Newport Beach on their North Wind 47, “Traveler,” joined the Baja Ha-Ha for the “Cruise To The Cape,” and kept going,” said Barbara in an email to The Log. “They sailed as far south as Zihuatanejo, then back up to Mazatlán for the eclipse, then up and down the Sea of Cortez. Here, in mid-May, they checked the forecast at the “Weather Station” at the Marina Puerto Escondido with a copy of The Log.”

