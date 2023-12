“Gary and Andi Solt, of Port Hueneme, took the Log to Akaroa, New Zealand, on a recent trip,” they said in an email to the Log. “Akaroa is on the South Island, as it was originally a French colony located about an hour south of Christchurch. The couple spent time on the North Island in Auckland harbor, Wellington, and Waiheke Island before heading to the South Island. At home, they’re proud Channel Islands Yacht club members.”