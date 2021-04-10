Virtual American Boating Congress to be Held April 21 and 22

NATIONWIDE— The National Marine Manufacturers Association will be hosting the 2021 American Boating Congress virtually on April 21 and 22.

The annual advocacy summit provides information on how NMMA is pursuing outreach and advocacy efforts to make sure recreational boating has a seat at the policymaking table. The event will feature remarks from members of Congress, administration officials, and key political movers and shakers, according to NMMA.

More than 900 recreational boating industry stakeholders participated in last year’s annual advocacy summit, and NMMA said it is hoping to meet and exceed the record turnout this year.

Registration is open and can be completed at nmma.org/advocacy/take-action/abc.