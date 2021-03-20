Virtual Lobby for Ocean Climate Action

WASHINGTON D.C.一The Ocean Climate Action Plan coalition invites the public to participate in a virtual lobby day to advocate for ocean-based solutions to the climate crisis.

While this is a two-day event the public is encouraged to participate on April 14 via Zoom. The public event will showcase public speakers and advocates for climate change action and ocean conservation.

The event starts at 9:00 a.m. EST with opening remarks from Dr. Sylvia Earle, a respected oceanographer and President of Mission Blue, a coalition promoting awareness of marine protected areas.

This will be followed by state delegates lobbying congress, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. After signing up for the event participants will receive a “state team” and will be assigned to a “Zoom Room.” The state lead for that team will send out a schedule and updates to the rest of the team.

Ocean Climate Action Plan is a non-partisan coalition developed by Blue Frontier and Center for the Blue Economy.

Key supporters of the coalition include John Kerry, the first special presidential envoy for climate change, Jane Fonda, actor, and environmental activist, and Dr. Robert Bullard the founder of the environmental justice movement.

The coalition is focused on ocean and coastal environmental justice and climate action, and making sure the federal agencies use their power to support those resources.

The goal for the April Hill Days is to encourage concrete legislation for offshore renewable energy that supports communities and ecosystems; A job-producing living shorelines coastal restoration industry; Sustainable fisheries and aquaculture; The greening of our ports and shipping industry; And the 30×30 initiative to expand marine protected areas to 30 percent of federal waters.

To sign up for the event or get more information on participation and the Ocean Climate Action Plan visit middlebury.edu/institute/ocean-climate-action-capitol-hill-lobby-day-wednesday-april-14-2021-virtual-zoom.