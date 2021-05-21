West Virginia Angler Catches a Record-Breaking Muskellunge

CHARLESTON, W.Va.一A fishing guide in West Virginia reeled in a record-breaking musky, coming in at almost 40 pounds and measuring 54-inches long. Chase Gibson, a fishing guide in West Virginia, told WFXR Fox that he was fishing at Burnsville Lake near Clarksburg and Charleston when he caught the fish. After having the fish measured and certified by a biologist from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources for the state record, Gibson chose to release the fish after it was tagged, meaning the fish could break its own record.

