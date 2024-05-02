Westpoint Harbor Prepares to Host 2024 Pacific Sail & Power Boat Show

REDWOOD CITY— Gear up for the return of the highly anticipated 2024 Pacific Sail & Power Boat Show at Westpoint Harbor. Scheduled to take place from May 16 to 19, the event promises an expanded footprint, boasting a diverse range of in-water and on-land displays featuring the latest selection of sailboats, powerboats, gear, accessories, seminars and more.

This year’s show not only will feature an array of boats and equipment, but also offer enhanced amenities such as increased food options, entertainment and overall fun for all ages. Visitors can also indulge in the picturesque water views and tasty cuisine offered at the newly opened Hurrica Restaurant and Bar located onsite.

The event caters to all skill levels, from novice boaters to seasoned sailors, with a variety of seminars, clinics, hands-on training sessions and more. Whether attendees are looking to brush up on boating basics or delve into advanced navigation techniques, there will be something for everyone.

Event Details:

When: May 16 to 19 Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

May 16 to 19 Where: Westpoint Harbor, 101 Westpoint Harbor Drive, Redwood City Plenty of free parking available

Westpoint Harbor, 101 Westpoint Harbor Drive, Redwood City Who: Representatives from leading boat manufacturers, exhibitors, industry experts and more

Representatives from leading boat manufacturers, exhibitors, industry experts and more Ticket Prices: $20 for adults Children 12 and younger, free Active military personnel receive complimentary admission Thursday and Friday Advance tickets available for purchase at www.PacificBoatShow.com



The Pacific Sail & Power Boat Show is owned and produced by the California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) in partnership with Sail America, the trade association for the U.S. sailing industry dedicated to promoting the health and growth of sailing.