Yellowstone Increases Fishing and Boating Fees

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY一 In a March 24 press release, Yellowstone National Park announced an increase in fees for boating and fishing permits.

The fishing permit fee has increased from $18 to $40 for a three-day permit, $25 to $55 for a seven-day permit, and $40 to $75 for a seasonal permit, according to the press release.

This is the first cost increase since 2012, the increase was determined by taking the average cost of a fishing permit from Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, according to the press release.

Anglers can get their permits online before arriving at the park.

Boaters have not seen an increase since 1993. Boating permit prices have increased $5 to $20 for non-motorized seven-day permits, $10 to $30 for non-motorized seasonal permits, $10 to $40 for seven-day motorized permits, and $20 to $60 for motorized seasonal permits, according to the press release.

Boating permits and aquatic invasive species inspections can only be done in person, permits are not available online.

The fee for the AIS inspection is included in the price increase. To learn more visit https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/news/21007.htm.