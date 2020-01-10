Coastal Commission will not meet in January

LONG BEACH—The California Coastal Commission released its 2020 meeting schedule in 2019 – and commissioners won’t meet until the middle of February. Commissioners will have January off; the meeting would have been scheduled for Jan. 8-10.

Long Beach will host the first Coastal Commission meeting of 2020; commissioners will convene at Long Beach City Hall (411 West Ocean Boulevard in Downtown Long Beach), Feb. 12-14.

The remaining schedule looks like this: March 11-13 in Santa Cruz; April 15-17 in Oxnard; May 13-15 in Orange County; June 10-12 in Sonoma; July 8-10 in San Diego; Aug. 12-14 in South Central California; Sept. 9-11 in San Luis Obispo; Oct. 7-9 on California’s North Coast; Nov. 4-6 in San Diego; and, Dec. 9-11 in North Central California.

Southern California will host five of the Coastal Commission’s 11 meetings for 2020.