Catalina Island Museum Hosting Online Retro Slide Show Performance by Charles Phoenix

AVALON— Catalina Island lovers have been invited to discover Catalina as a great big theme park by joining retro pop culture humorist, author, and Ambassador of Americana, Charles Phoenix for his Catalinaland performance April 10 at 6 p.m.

Presented live online through Phoenix’s Youtube Channel, the performance will explore Catalina Island’s classic landmarks, legends, and lore. Phoenix will share stories and glories of the S.S. Avalon, glass-bottom boat, flying fish, Bird Park, Catalina Pottery, vintage graphics, souvenirs, Wrigley family, the mysterious Catalina-shaped swimming pool, iconic 1929 Casino, and much more.

Phoenix will discuss the island’s hidden treasures, time warps, and not to miss experiences. Phoenix will also share his guide to must-do sightseeing, shopping, and dining on the island.

Addicted to all things Americana, Phoenix is passionate about paying tribute to the truly unique American culture and has been collecting personal slides showing travel, entertainment, and lifestyles in the mid-20th century for two decades. He is an expert, performer, author, explorer, and collector celebrating classic and kitschy American life and style. He is known for his spirited live “slide show” performances, classic car JOYRIDE videos, colorful coffee table books, and fun “field trip” tours. On TV, he has appeared on Jay Leno’s Garage, Martha Stewart, Conan, and Queen Latifah Show; also judging on Cake Wars Christmas, Nailed It, and as a vintage appraiser on Storage Wars.

Tickets to watch the virtual Catalinaland are $25 or $40 to “help keep Catalina artsy and fun,” according to Catalina Island Museum. The presentation will be available online for 48 hours after the live performance for ticket buyers. For more information about Catalina Island Museum’s online event Charles Phoenix: Catalinaland and to purchase tickets, visit CatalinaMuseum.org/catalinaland.

Catalina Island Museum is open, with limited capacity, Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission may be purchased online at catalinamuseum.org.