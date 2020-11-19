Boatyard Guide 2021

The hunt for the perfect boatyard for regular maintenance, repairs or a major refit project can be tedious as Southern California offers a wide range of full-service boatyards, each with its own specialties and staff of skilled craftspeople.

The Log’s 2021 Guide to Southern California Boatyards (including facilities in Mexico) aims to serve as a starting point for boaters in search of the right repair and haulout facility for their individual needs. This guide provides key data about Southern California boatyard options, including areas of specialty and on-site amenities, to narrow down the many choices.

The guide includes the latest contact information for each local boatyard, such as a name, address, phone number, fax number, website and e-mail address, if available.

The Log recently surveyed the region’s boatyards to ensure that each listing is as accurate and up-to-date as possible. The Log assumes no responsibility for changes that may have occurred since the survey was conducted. Please email information on any needed changes for next year’s guide to editor@thelog.com.

MEXICO

Abaroa Boat Yard

Topete s/n, Zona Comercial

23060 La Paz, Baja California Sur

Mexico

(044) 612-19-77-762

(044) 612-12-89-138

abaroamarineyard.com

victorabaroa@abaroamarineyard.com

Specialties: Boat repair and maintenance on all kinds of boats. 40-ton Travelift.

Astilleros Pescadores Unidos de Mazatlán

Manzana 2 3era etpa s/n

Parque Ind. Alfredo V. Bonfil

82050 Mazatlán, Sinaloa

Mexico

011-52-669-981-1242 phone

011-52-669-982-3057 fax

ingealfonso@yahoo.com.mx

Specialties: Steel, aluminum, fiberglass and woodwork. Offers 24-hour security. Travelift: 150 ton.

Atalanta Marina, S.A. de C.V.

Marlin 1 Esquina Caracol

Interior Marina Palmira

La Paz, Baja California Sur

Mexico

011-52-612-121-5186 phone

011-52-612-121-6445 fax

lourdesatalanta@hotmail.com

Specialties: Haulouts. Offers parking; 24-hour security, warehouses for rent.

Baja Naval S.A. de C.V.

Av. de la Marina

#10 Zona Centro

Ensenada, Baja California

Mexico 22800

+52-646-174-0020 phone

bajanaval.com

marina@bajanaval.com

boatyard@bajanaval.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard and Marina; more 30 years of experience. Marina with more than 50 slips that range from 33 to 80 feet. LP systems, fiberglass, hull extensions, interior and exterior carpentry, bottom jobs, bow thrusters and stabilizer systems, mig and tig welding and mechanical services for boats up to 70 tons. Within walking distance of downtown Ensenada.

Cabo Yacht Center

Adjacent to Marina Cabo San Lucas

Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur

Mexico 23410

624-143-3020 local phone

619-819-8779 from U.S.

866-702-6337 toll free from U.S.

caboyachtcenter.net

info@caboyachtcenter.net

Specialties: Mechanical repairs. Performs warranty work. One acre of land on the marina. Fabricate, repair and refurbish vessels; center bilingual staff can help, 24-hour security, water, electricity and 72-ton-capacity marine Travelift.

Gran Peninsula Yacht Center

Azueta 202

Ensenada, Baja California

Mexico 22800

+52-646-178-8020 phone

granpeninsula.com

info@granpeninsula.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard. Capable of hauling vessels with an LOA of 262 feet (80 meters) and beams up to 52 feet (16 meters) on a 2,500-ton Lloyd’s Register-certified Synchrolift. Lloyd’s and ABS inspections, bunkering and docking services for up to 300 feet. Gran Peninsula is the result of a market-driven conversion for larger yachts. Management and ownership is the same as Baja Naval Boatyard.

Marina Fonatur Operadora Portuaria, S.A. de C.V.

Av. de las Americas #110, Col. San Antonio El Zacatal

La Paz, Baja California Sur

Mexico

011-52-612-124-2206

Specialties: Full-service marina with 85-ton Travelift, launch ramp, dry storage, 24-hour security, restrooms with shower facilities, laundry facilities, swimming pool and Jacuzzi spa, wireless Internet access, first-aid services, fuel supply – regular and diesel, boat slips up to 140 feet and free parking.

Marine Group de Los Cabos

Puerto Los Cabos Marina

Paseo de Los Pescadores

S/N Int. # 3 Colonia La Playa

San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur 23400

1-619-600-5539 from U.S.

011-52-624-105-6500 from Mexico

marinegroupcabo.com

phorner@marinegroupbw.com

Specialties: Hurricane protected, full-service boatyard offering haul-outs, surveys, maintenance, bottom painting, mechanical work, dry storage and boat supplies. 150-ton Travelift, hurricane protected dry storage for boats and tenders up to 33 feet (10m). Marine supply store offering hundreds of brands. Just a 10-minute drive from the major airport, and a 30-minute drive from Cabo San Lucas.

Opequimar

Paseo de la Marina Sur 214

Puerto Vallarta C.P. 48354

Mexico

011-52-322-221-1800 phone

011-52-322-221-1978 fax

opequimar.com

info@opequimar.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard with 80-ton Travelift, dry Yard, dock fuel station, new and previously owned vessels for sale. Open daily, 365 days a year.

Talleres Navales Bercovich

Carretera A Pichilingue KM 8

Puerto de La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico

011-52-612-121-6363 phone and fax

044-612-157-7572 cell

bercovichboatworks.com

navalesbercovich@prodigy.net.mx

Specialties: Provides full yard services to haul, launch and store vessels up to 20 tons. Bottom service, topside service, fiberglass repairs, sandblasting, welding and fabrication, complete topside paint, mechanical repairs and dry storage up to 20 ton. 24-hour security. 20-ton hydraulic trailer and 150-ton railway. Haulouts up to 200 tons on marine railway. Power boats to 120 feet.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Aquarius Marine Inc.

9384 Frost Mar Place

San Diego, CA 92121

858-866-1525 phone

aquariusmarineinc.com

aquariusmarineinc@gmail.com

Specialties: Full-service trailerboat repair for all makes and models (outboard, inboard and sterndrive vessels), trailerboat storage, trailer repair, fiberglass repair and canvas work. Located minutes from the water; open seven days a week.

Boat Yard San Diego

676 Moss St lot a

Chula Vista, CA 91911

boatyardsandiego.com

seapowergreg@yahoo.com

Specialties: Engine rebuilding and machine shop, paint and sand blasting, electrics and electronics bench, boat building and design, welding and metal shop, engine room and pilot house building.

Driscoll Boat Works

2500 Shelter Island Drive

San Diego, CA 92106

619-226-2500 phone

619-224-0280 fax

driscollinc.com

stephen@driscollboatworks.com

Specialties: A family owned full-service boatyard operating on Shelter Island for more than 60 years, offering a complete range of services for boats from 20 to 200 feet.

Driscoll Mission Bay Boat Yard and Marina

1500 Quivira Way

San Diego, CA 92106

619-221-8456 Boatyard

619-321-3887 Marina

driscollmissionbay.com

Specialties: Lift capacity: 100 ton Travelift and 30 ton Travelift. Mechanical repairs, electrical repairs, woodworking, painting, aluminum work, steel work, gelcoat repairs.

Canvas and upholstery and rigging are subcontracted. Electronics, moorage, deli, bathrooms, and showers.

Koehler Kraft

2302 Shelter Island Drive

San Diego, CA 92106

619-222-9051 phone

619-222-4332 fax

koehlerkraft.com

info@koehlerkraft.com

Specialties: Full-service marine repairs and refits. Lift capabilities include 40-ton marine railway or sling haulout with 90-ton crane. Mobile 90-ton crane available for rigging, mast work and engine repowering. Full-service boatyard offers bottom paint, mechanical repairs, fiberglass and gelcoat repairs, LP and enamel paint application. Complete metal fabrication shop on-site. Woodworking shop on-site: finish carpentry, cabinet work, planking and other structural repair work. Complete restorations and new construction. 150-foot work dock available. Clients may do some work, with restrictions. Moorage, limited dry storage, restaurants nearby, restrooms and showers. Koehler Kraft Custom Boat Building located on-site. Family owned and operated since 1938, specializing in personal one-on-one attention for boats and boat owners. Website offers weekly progress updates for owners to monitor ongoing and past projects. Home of the San Diego Wooden Boat Festival.

Marine Group Boat Works-Headquarters

997 G St.

Chula Vista, CA 91910

619 427-6767 phone

619-427-0324 fax

refit@marinegroupbw.com

marinegroupboatworks.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard with three yards in two locations (San Diego and Los Cabos). Haulouts, surveys, Coast Guard inspections, insurance estimates, maintenance, bottom and hull painting, mechanical work, prop and shaft work, PropScan, engine repairs/repowers, custom metal fabrication, machining parts and more. 665-ton, 300-ton, 150-ton, 100-ton and 25-ton Travelifts. Boat storage available in Cabo location.

Marine Group Boat Works (National City)

1313 Bay Marina Drive

National City, CA 91950

619-427-6767 phone

marinegroupboatworks.com

refit@marinegroupbw.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard located in National City, south San Diego. Haulouts, Coast Guard inspections, surveys, maintenance, bottom and hull painting, mechanical work, prop and shaft work, engine repairs/repowers, custom metal fabrication and more. 300-ton Travelift. Deep water access. Sister locations in Chula Vista, San Diego and San Jose del Cabo.

Nielsen Beaumont Marine Inc.

2420 Shelter Island Drive

San Diego, CA 92106

619-223-BOAT (2628) phone

619-222-9109 fax

nielsenbeaumont.com

info@NielsenBeaumont.com

Specialties: San Diego’s only authorized MerCruiser and Volvo Penta boatyard on San Diego Bay. Full-service facility can handle a wide range of mechanical, electrical, carpentry and paint work; has machine shop and weld shop.

Oceanside Marine Centre

1550 Harbor Drive N.

Oceanside, CA 92054

760-722-1833 phone

760-722-1828 fax

oceansidemarinecentre.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard with large discount marine chandlery on site. Repower specialists. Highly qualified technicians. Authorized dealer for: Yanmar Marine, Cummins Marine, Volvo Penta, MerCruiser, Honda Marine, Westerbeke and Universal Diesel Marine Engines.

San Diego Boat Movers

6996-A Mission Gorge Road

San Diego, CA 92120

619-582-0700

sandiegoboatmovers.com

info@sandiegoboatmovers.com

Specialties: Fully licensed and insured boat transport service; will deliver anywhere within continental United States and Hawai’i (temporarily suspended). Boat storage also available.

Shelter Island Boatyard

2330 Shelter Island Drive #1

San Diego, CA 92106

619-222-0481 phone

619-222-4327 fax

yard-office@siby.net

Specialties: Now with a lifting capacity of 165 tons. Maxi prep antifouling work, hull extensions, hardtops, flybridge enclosures, gelcoat blister repair, yacht refinishing, cleaning and varnishing. Yacht sales, upholstery, engine and O/D sales and service, hull and topside painting, mechanical, electronic sales and service, sign painting, electrical, woodworking, insurance, rigging and yacht maintenance.

ORANGE COUNTY

Balboa Boat Yard of California

2414 Newport Blvd.

Newport Beach, CA 92663

949-673-6834 phone

949-673-7449 fax

balboaboatyard.com

info@balboaboatyard.com

Specialties: A full-service yard specializing in everything from basic bottom service to complex repower projects. Sportfishers, motoryachts and trawlers. All aspects of repair and refitting.

Basin Marine

829 Harbor Island Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

949-673-0360 phone

949-673-0625 fax

basinmarine.com

Specialties: Bottom painting. Haulouts, offloads, on-loads, commissioning, crane work, prop and shaft repair, through-hull and transducer installation, bow and stern thruster installation and repair, fiberglass fabrication and repair, DuPont paint certified, LP and gelcoat repair. Cabo, Grand Banks and Hinckley Yachts service center. Seakeeper Gyro Sales and installation certified. 50-ton marine Travelift. All water is recycled.

Dana Point Shipyard

34671 Puerto Place #A

Dana Point, CA 92629

949-661-1313 phone

949-661-5247 fax

danapoint-shipyard.com

jasonmorris@danapoint-shipyard.com

Specialties: Repowering, all mechanical repairs, electrical, woodworking, full chandlery. Aluminum/stainless steel welding and fabrication, all shipwright services, rigging, LP painting. DIY space available.

K & H Marine

2387 N. Batavia

Orange, CA 92865

Bob: 714-321-5543

714-637-8780 phone

714-637-9121 fax

knhmarine.com

info@knhmarine.com

Specialties: 50 years in the same location in the city of Orange. We specialize in: fiberglass and gelcoat repair, upholstery, canvas and boat covers, engine and outdrive repair and replacement, used boats, engines, outdrives, new and used boat trailer sales and repairs, boat rentals.

Kozwel Boatworks Inc.

2601 S. Yale St.

Santa Ana, CA 92704

949-456-9935 (service & sales)

714-432-1771 (administrative office)

kozwel.com

pawel@kozwel.com

Specialties: Premier Volvo Penta and Crusader authorized dealer, IPS certified, diesel and gasoline engines, marine gear boxes, custom development, high-performance engines and setups, hydraulic systems, commercial vessels and technical consulting.

Larson’s Shipyard

2705 W. Coast Highway

Newport Beach, CA 92663

949-548-3641 phone

949-548-3645 fax

larsonshipyard.com

larsonshipyard@aol.com

Specialties: Restoration of wooden boats to installation of today’s electronics. Haulouts, bottom painting, electrical, mechanical, rigging, custom painting, full detailing, fiberglass/gelcoat repairing as well as engine and outdrive services.

Lido Dry Stack

151Shipyard Way, Suite 7

Newport Beach, CA 92663

949-673-9330 phone

949-673-1338 fax

lidoyachtanchorage.com

ewatts@lidoyachtanchorage.com

Newport Harbor Shipyard

151 Shipyard Way, Suite 5

Newport Beach, CA 92663

949-723-6800 phone

949-723-6808 fax

newportharborshipyard.com

jsalem@newportharborshipyard.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard. Offers a variety of services for vessels up to 140 feet, including haulouts to 90 tons, custom carpentry, bottom painting, topside painting, fiberglass repairs, electrical, plumbing, engine repairs and service, electronics sales and installation, offloads, commissioning and marine hardware store.

Outbound Yacht Services Inc.

34241 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 201

Dana Point, CA 92629

949-488-0652 phone

949-489-0704 fax

outboundyachtservices.com

info@outboundyachtservices.com

Specialties: Air conditioning and heating, electrical systems, electronics, navigation, stabilization systems, thruster and steering, watermaker as well as system engineering and design.

Sea & Ski Marine Inc.

740-A Ohms Way

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

949-646-7813 phone

949-646-3009 fax

seanskimarine.com

seaski@sbcglobal.net

Specialties: Authorized Volvo-Penta Service Center. From routine maintenance to complete engine installations, repair and servicing of gasoline and diesel engines, stern drives, and electrical.

South Coast Shipyard

223 21st St.

Newport Beach, CA 92663

949-675-2837 phone

southcoastshipyard.com

scsyinc@yahoo.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard. Haulouts, bottom painting, thru hulls, mechanical, painting, fiberglass and gelcoat repairs, electrical, fabrication, woodworking, rigging and detailing.

Sunset Aquatic Shipyard

2901 Edinger Ave., Building B

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

562-592-2841 phone

562-592-5614 fax

Specialties: Full-service boatyard with 75-ton Travelift. Custom welding and fabrication, mechanical repairs, chandlery and do-it-yourself yard.

West Coast Marine Service

1555 Newport Blvd.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

949-515-2822 phone

949-515-2830 fax

www.westcoastmarine.com

info@wcmservice.com

Specialties: Authorized Yamaha outboard sales and service dealer as well as a full-service boatyard. Offers a wide range of boatyard services from bottom paint to outboard repair and warranty.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Al Larson Boat Shop

1046 S. Seaside Ave.

Terminal Island, CA 90731

310-514-4100 phone

310-831-4912 fax

larsonboat.com

jackwall@larsonboat.com

Specialties: Maintain and repair tugboats, government vessels, fireboats, ferries, barges, offshore oil equipment, research vessels, and yachts as well as many other types of marine equipment.

The BoatYard-Marina del Rey

13555 Fiji Way

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

310-823-8964 phone

310-821-0569 fax

tbymdr.com

victor@tbymdr.com (Service Manager)

rick@tbymdr.com (Dockmaster)

Specialties: Full-service boatyard with three Marine Travelifts (35, 60 & 100-ton) and haulout ways for vessels up to 28 feet wide (beam). A new marina with 115 wet slips, remodeled bathrooms & showers, laundry, cable/internet, abundant parking, card key access, and CCTV security cameras. Newly built garages and storage lockers. Largest boatyard in Marina del Rey with experienced staff to answer all of your boating questions. Free haulout and launch after one year tenancy in marina. Certified Clean Marina.

Cabrillo Boat Shop

1500 Pier C St.

Long Beach, CA 90813

(562) 435-2628

562-951-5788 fax

cabrilloboatshop.org

cabrilloboatshop@outlook.com

Specialties: Haulouts, bottom painting, fiberglass repair, L.P painting, re-powers, engine alignment, shaft, strut and propeller service, thru hull and hull plumbing.

Cerritos Yacht Anchorage/Eddie’s Marine Service

Berth 205-C

1400 Anchorage Road

Wilmington, CA 90744

310-834-4737 office

310-834-5009 yard

310-834-4711 fax

Specialties: A full-service boatyard. Crane haulouts to 32,000 lbs. for sailboats and power boats. A do-it-yourself yard, family owned and operated since 1942.

Gambol Industries Inc.

1825 Pier D St.

Long Beach, CA 90802

Berth 41

562- 901-2470 phone

562-901-2472 fax

gambolindustries.com

operations@gambolmarine.com

Specialties: Full service boat yard started as a yacht manufacturer. Stern and bow pulpit extensions, hardtop additions, hull and superstructure repair, fiberglass fabrication or repair, metal and wood work, custom stainless steel work, bottom work, blister repair, thru hull servicing, painting, sandblasting, welding, detailing, interior design/redesign, custom cabinetry, custom upholstery, electrical and plumbing design as well as installation/repair and upgrades.

King Harbor Marine Center

831 N. Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

310-374-8923 phone

310-374-8560 fax

Specialties: Lift capacity – 60-ton Travelift. Mechanical repairs: all engines, diesel, inboard outdrives, Volvo, MerCruiser, OMC. Electrical repairs, woodworking, chandlery. Painting: brush and spray. Gelcoat repairs, rigging shop and electronics.

Marina Shipyard

6400 E. Marina Drive, #3

Long Beach, CA 90803

562-594-0995 phone

562-431-7457 fax

marinashipyard.com

mshydlb1@aol.com (general manager)

mshydmgr@aol.com (yard manager)

Specialties: One-stop marine center with full-service boatyard and chandlery. Hauling and launching (100-ton elevator boat lift and 15-ton crane), marine mechanics, hydro-washing, bottom painting, blister repair, shipwright and fiberglass.

Windward Yacht Center

13645 W. Fiji Way

Marina del Rey, CA 90292

310-823-4581 phone`

310-306-0067 fax

windwardyachtcenter.com

simon@windwardyachtcenter.com (haul and repair)

chris@windwardyachtcenter.com (assistant yard manager)

dockmaster@windwardyachtcenter.com

Specialties: Full service yacht and boat repair yard up to 100 tons. Fiberglass repair, bottom painting, mechanical, shipwright services. Do-it-yourself boat slips.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

House of Boats

8409 Cherry Ave., Unit B

Fontana, CA 92335

909-429-2628 phone

909-429-2631 fax

houseofboatsca@yahoo.com

Specialties: Mercury dealer, gelcoat application, fiberglass repair, stern drive and jet boat repair, indoor and outdoor boat storage.

VENTURA COUNTY

Anacapa Boatyard

3203 Victoria Avenue

Oxnard, CA 93035

anacapaboatyard.com

(805) 985-1818 phone

Specialties: Full paint jobs, including gelcoat and fiberglass repairs. We welcome Do-It-Yourself or we can help!

Channel Islands Landing

3615 S. Victoria Ave

Channel Islands Harbor

Oxnard, CA 93035

805-985-6800 phone

tbyci.com

info@tbyci.com

Specialties: A marina with 108 wet slips, 31 inside tie slips, and dry storage for up to 450 boats and trailers. Wet slips up to 50 feet and end-ties up to 98 feet. Newest docks in Channel Islands Harbor with abundant parking, card key access, laundry and shower facilities, and CCT security cameras. Free haulout and launch after one-year tenancy.

DERECKTOR VENTURA INC

Derecktor owned & operated since October 2020

Formerly Ventura Marina and Yacht Harbor

1644 Anchors Way Drive

Ventura, CA 93001

USA

Phone: 805-642-6755

Email: sales@derecktormh.com

Website: www.derecktorventura.com

Specialties: Dockside servicing up to 100 ft and hauling vessels up to 60 ft with a 35-ton Travelift. Crane service available on-demand along with a 20-ton negative forklift. Highly-skilled professionals in engine repair, repowers and mechanical systems, including hydraulics and refrigeration. Yanmar dealer; new Yanmar parts and engines available. On-site Yanmar mechanics, rigger and Raymarine tech/electrician.

Fabrication and welding in aluminum and stainless steel, with both manual and CNC machining. Complete driveline repair and modifications, including saildrives and bow thruster installations. Electric and hybrid power conversions. Superb Awlgrip paint, racing bottoms, fiberglass and composite repairs. Excellent woodworking and restoration skills. Rigging and mast repairs. In-house chandlery, convenient fuel dock and live bait available at our Marina.

The BoatYard-Channel Islands

3615 S. Victoria Ave

Oxnard, CA 93035

805-985-6800 phone

805-985-6300 fax

tbyci.com

joe@tbyci.com (Service Manager)

Specialties: Full-service boatyard and marina. Two Marine Travelifts (50-ton and 75-ton), a 30-ton 110-foot-reach Hydraulic Mobile Boom Crane, and haulout ways for vessels up to 20 feet wide (beam). Largest boatyard in Ventura County with experienced staff to answer all of your boating questions. Free haulout and launch after one year tenancy in marina. State of the art environmental clarifier for a cleaner approach to boating repair.

Ventura Harbor Boatyard

1415 Spinnaker Drive

Ventura, CA 93001

805-654-1433 phone

805-654-8066 fax

vhby.com

info@vhby.com

Specialties: A first-class shipyard servicing commercial and recreational vessels up to 200 tons. Two Travelifts: 35-ton and 200-ton. Services include painting, sandblasting, LP coatings, racing bottoms, fiberglass and gelcoat repairs, rigging, mechanical, welding, aluminum and stainless fabrication, stern extensions and bulbous bow installations, complete repowers and commissioning, bow and stern thruster installations. Well-developed network of off-site services for small and large boat owners. Full range of repair, maintenance and fabrication options. Do-it-yourselfers welcome. On-site chandlery. Convenient fuel dock. Crane and offloading services available

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Harbor Marineworks

122 Harbor Way

Santa Barbara, CA 93109

harbormarineworks.com

805-965-0887 phone

Specialties: Full-service boatyard. Sterling LP application, fiberglass repair, custom logos, and haulouts.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Port San Luis Boatyard

Pier 3, Port San Luis

Avila Beach, CA 93424

805-595-7895 phone

805-595-2803 fax

portsanluisboatyard.com

mail@portsanluisboatyard.com

Specialties: This is one of the few small, self-service boatyards in coastal California. Full line of marine supplies and marine repair shop on-site. Outboard engine sales and service. Service inboard gas and diesel engines, outboard two and four stroke models, transmissions, overdrive. Repair and replace thru hulls and propeller shafts.