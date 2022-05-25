Featured Catch:

DANA POINT⸺ “Hard to see against the camo but another cool exotic caught while bass fishing,” said a May 2 Facebook post from Dana Wharf Sportfishing. “These flag cabrilla have been caught in a few different reefy spots as well as inside Dana Point harbor.” Flag cabrilla, or starry grouper, is a part of the grouper Epinephelidae family. The grouper is a reddish-brown color covered in white spots and found over rocky bottoms at depths of up to 100 feet. They are found around Mexico in the Pacific and are most abundant in the upper Sea of Cortez.

DANA WHARF SPORTFISHING PHOTO