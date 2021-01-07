Huntington Harbour Boat Parade and Santa Barbara ‘Paradeless’ winners announced
HUNTINGTON BEACH—It was an unusual year for holiday boat parades in Southern California as county and state restrictions led to the cancelation of nearly every parade. Huntington Harbour went ahead with their parade as planned and a group of boaters in Newport Beach took the parade into their own hands after the official event was canceled. Santa Barbara made the best of the situation, hosting a “Paradeless” Parade of Lights, encouraging slip tenants to decorate their vessels and visitors to view the displays at their own leisure.
Huntington Harbour and Santa Barbara recognized participants with awards in various categories this year. The Santa Barbara Waterfront Department opened up the voting to the public, allowing them to vote for their favorites online. Those votes were tallied and used to select the 2020 winners. A congratulations to all the winners!
Huntington Harbour Boat Parade Best Yacht Club and Other Winners
Best Yacht Club: #20 HHYC, Dean Oliver
Best Tribute to Theme: #5 John and Monique Lucas
Best Display of Originality: #29 Rod and Susi Ondatje
Judges Special Trophy: #2 The Anderson family
Best Tribute to the Holiday Season: #3 Larry and Sheri Gottlieb
Best Commercial Entry: #18 Seven Gables, Huntington Harbour
Award of Excellence: #28 Alex and Kristen Drago
Award of Excellence: #40 Roger and Sarah King
Award of Excellence: #49 Pat and Sally Hearle