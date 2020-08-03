NOAA’s National Marine Sanctuary System hosted a virtual ‘Get Into Your Sanctuary weekend’

NATIONWIDE— National Marine Sanctuaries hosted a weekend series of live virtual events July 31 to Aug. 2. The “Get Into Your Sanctuary weekend” will provide an opportunity to experience all of NOAA’s National Marine Sanctuary System from wherever you are. Events will include taking an ocean safari, virtually diving through shipwrecks and learning how to cook sustainably.

The weekend included two events featuring the local Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. On Friday, July 31, at 4 p.m., attendees tuned in for stories of the oldest shipwrecks recorded in Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. The tales included the passenger vessel Winfield Scott which collided with Anacapa Island, and the passenger-cargo steamer Cuba, which struck rocks off San Miguel Island. More than 150 historic ships and aircrafts have been reported lost within the waters of the sanctuary, although just 25 have been discovered to date.

On Sunday, Aug. 2, attendees tuned at 1 p.m. for a presentation on the Chumash Community’s Tomol Crossing with Eva Pagaling, a member of the Santa Ynez Band of Samala Chumash Indians. Pagaling shared the deep connection the Chumash people have with the Channel Islands and the surrounding national marine sanctuary. The Chumash people originate directly from this region, back when the large island of Santa Rosa was divided by sea level rise into the four northern Channel Islands of today.

Pagaling also shared details about the Tomol Crossing journey across the Santa Barbara Channel to Santa Cruz Island, which is done in a tomol, a redwood planked canoe held together by tar and pine pitch, used for both cultural and commercial purposes.

A full list of Get Into Your Sanctuary weekend events was available online at sanctuaries.noaa.gov/visit/giys.html.