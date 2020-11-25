OC Parks seeks Coastal Commission support for Dana Point Harbor application

The county agency hopes the commission will approve its application to address certain issues on the Dana Point waterfront.

DANA POINT—Decades of planning associated with the revitalization of Dana Point Harbor appears to finally be coming to fruition. OC Parks, which manages Dana Point Harbor, is seeking a coastal development permit (CDP) to make certain installations and removals at the waterfront.

The California Coastal Commission will consider a CDP application, filed by OC Parks, on Dec. 9. OC Parks’ permit application requests permission to remove damaged or imminently threatening public space amenities. The permit application also seeks, as part of a shoreline protection plan, permission to build defenses to sea level rise and severe storm events.

“OC Parks is also requesting approval to install approximately 870 linear feet of sandcubes … over a layer of geotextile … [and] approximately 840 linear feet of armor rock along the seaward edge of the coastal trail and park facilities,” Coastal Commission staff said in a report to commissioners. “The existing sandcubes and armor rock that OC Parks is seeking to retain were installed pursuant to emergency permits that have since lapsed and/or were installed without the benefit of the necessary coastal development permit.”

The sandcubes would be installed at Capistrano Beach County Park. Coastal Commission staff said the beach has historically been subject to damage as a result of storm events.

“Historically, Capistrano Beach has experienced large changes in beach width and development onsite has incurred damage due to storm events. In recent years beach widths have ranged from zero to approximately 100 feet and the built development onsite is currently vulnerable to wave runup, flooding, and erosion, which is expected to be exacerbated by climate change (sea level rise and increased frequency and severity of storm events),” Coastal Commission staff said.

The beach park has also been home to bike and pedestrian paths, a beach parking lot and other recreational amenities. Low-cost public access and recreational opportunities are also available at the park. OC Parks, through the CDP application, hopes to remove damaged public walkways, a wooden bulkhead, more than one dozen palm trees, public showers and 55 parking spaces, among other items, according to Coastal Commission staff.

“In addition, OC Parks is requesting approval to redesign the park entrance to allow for the public to enter the parking lot and turn around without first passing through the access gate and to install an elevated beach terrace (sandy area with benches and picnic tables) immediately inland of a portion of the proposed revetment,” Coastal Commission staff said in a report to commissioners.

“At this time, OC Parks is proposing a short-term permit (2 to 5 years) to protect the public access and recreation amenities because it is in the process of developing mid- and long-term adaptation plans for the area,” Coastal Commission staff continued in its report to commissioners. “The mid-term plan, the Capistrano Beach Park Master Plan, is proposed to be submitted to the Commission for review and approval within the next couple of years.”

Capistrano Beach was home to a pier and beach club between the late 1920s and 1960s. The pier, beach club and associated seawall were all damaged in the 1960s.

“The Capistrano Beach Club was demolished in 1969 and the site was purchased by the County in 1979 and the Beach Park was opened the following year. The most recent beach nourishment event occurred in 2016, but given low levels of sediment input from San Juan Creek and net longshore transport of such sediment southeast past Capistrano Beach, the width of the sandy/cobble beach onsite currently ranges from zero feet to approximately 100 feet,” according to Coastal Commission staff. “During high tides and/or storm events, the amenities onsite are subject to overtopping and erosion.”