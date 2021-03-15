Ports O’ Call Village 1971

SAN PEDRO—This 1971 photo looking west from the center of the main channel in the Port of Los Angeles harbor shows the old Ports O’ Call restaurant, one of the iconic landmarks of the historic Ports O’ Call Village. The Ports O’ Call Village opened in July 1963 and included more than 40 shops and specialty restaurants sprawling along 27 acres on the San Pedro harbor front, according an article published in February 1964 in the Palos Verdes Peninsula News.

“Final lease approval by the Los Angeles City Council has paved the way for further development of Los Angeles Harbor property into one of the nation’s outstanding tourist, recreational and merchandising complexes,” the article stated.

The article went on to say the attractions included speed boat rides, sailboat rides and instruction, harbor cruises and excursions aboard an old sidewheel riverboat complete with bar and entertainment were now in full operation. The site is now mostly vacant as the Port of Los Angeles makes way for a new tourist, recreational and merchandising complex: San Pedro Public Market, which is being built over the old Ports O’ Call Village.

Los Angeles Harbor Department Virtual Historical Archives photo