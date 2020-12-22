AVALON—Sugarloaf Point, pictured here, was Catalina Island’s most recognizable landmark long before the Casino was built in its place. Sugarloaf Point was given its name by early sailors who thought the point resembled Mt. Sugarloaf in Brazil. During the 1890s, a vertical staircase was built on the Little Sugarloaf Rock. The staircase led to a viewing platform where visitors could take in the beauty of Avalon. Precarious by nature, the staircase led to many folks needing assistance to get down. According to the Catalina Island Museum, many island children waited happily at the bottom to assist them – for a fee!

Catalina Island Museum photo