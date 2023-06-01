The City of San Diego invites you to the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project Community Workshop #2
On Saturday, June 10th, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., the City of San Diego is inviting the public to provide input about what features they would like to see included in an ideal Ocean Beach Pier. We would appreciate it if you could make your viewers aware of this event through media coverage.
The City is encouraging residents from throughout the region to attend and to bring their kids. Free ice cream, donated by Lighthouse Ice Cream, will be available, while supplies last.
Before the interactive portion of the workshop, City staff and consultants will provide a summary of findings to date, and present draft guiding principles for the project. The engineering and design team will also present information about design opportunities and constraints related to the construction of a potential replacement pier in the location of the existing Ocean Beach Pier, as well as the next steps in the design process.
This is the 2nd in-person Community Workshop for the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project.
The workshop on June 10 will be held at the Liberty Station Conference Center, 2600 Laning Road.
For more information go to www.obpierrenewal.com. The public can provide input here: Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project Survey (surveymonkey.com)