The Log welcomes these dogs aboard!

Lindsey Glasgow October 8, 2020
The busy summer season wrapped up with a flurry of submissions of your four-legged first mates for
The Log‘s Dog Aboard section. It might have been a socially-distance summer, but thankfully, no social distancing was required from those four-legged first mates. If you have a “fur mate” who would like to be featured in an upcoming issue, please email photos to editor@thelog.com.
Bailey enjoys a pontoon ride on Lake Elsinore. Craig Sargent-Beach said Bailey is his first mate and was born with four sea legs.
Duncan celebrates his 5th birthday with a dingy ride in San Diego Harbor. His owner said his favorite thing to do is ride in his dingy, so when his birthday came around, a ride it was!
Bella on the way to the fuel dock on a 14-foot Boston Whaler named Bella’s Ride. Bella lives on a 33-foot Hans Christian named Baanyen at Pier 32 Marina in National City. Her owners said she loves dinghy rides.
Ginger, an 11-month-old labradoodle, feels the wind in her fur aboard Ginger Ale. Chris Moser said she is “definitely a sailing dog.” Chris and Melissa bought the 1977 Catalina 30 in January and said Ginger loves it.
French bulldogs Larry and Darla hangout with mom and dad aboard their namesake, Frog Dogz, in Dana Point Harbor.
Lucy enjoys one of her favorite spots, Shaw’s Cove in Laguna Beach.
Mango, a 13-year-old white beagle, lives aboard her sailboat Mango fulltime at Cabrillo Isle Marina. The companion way is her favorite spot on the boat where she keeps an eye on the galley and any sign of potential food.
Oakley, the sheriff on paw-trol, on the bow of his 13-foot whaler in Gig Harbor in Washington, with the Gig Harbor Lighthouse and Mount Rainier in the background.
Storm, a Portuguese water dog, stands watch for canine friends while transiting the yacht basin on a Dehler 38.
Sullivan, a Havanese, enjoys a bay cruise out of Newport Beach Harbor on a Platu 25 Radical.
Labradoodle Teddy and whoodle Harley sail and cruise in Marina del Rey on
Ze Girls, a Catalina 42. Anita Van Duyn said Harley has become an avid swimmer and Teddy is slowly getting used to it.