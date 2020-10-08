Bailey enjoys a pontoon ride on Lake Elsinore. Craig Sargent-Beach said Bailey is his first mate and was born with four sea legs.

Local Newsletter 

The Log welcomes these dogs aboard!

Lindsey Glasgow October 8, 2020

The busy summer season wrapped up with a flurry of submissions of your four-legged first mates for The Log‘s Dog Aboard section. It might have been a socially-distance summer, but thankfully, no social distancing was required from those four-legged first mates. If you have a “fur mate” who would like to be featured in an upcoming issue, please email photos to editor@thelog.com.

Share This:

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *