NEWPORT BEACH一 This tiny look-alike from the 1979 movie Alien was found in the mouth of a sculpin on a trip out of Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching in Newport on July 12.

“We think it might be a juvenile of the species caught a few months back on the @freelancesportfishing boat called a Red Brotula, ” said a July 12 Facebook post from Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching. “Anyone else have any thoughts on this weird fish?”