A Coalition of Environmental Groups Reach Settlement with Southern California Edison to Protect Waterways

SANTA BARBARA一 In a Nov. 9 settlement, Southern California agreed to implement a comprehensive program to prevent contaminants from escaping its facilities. Over the next seven years, Edison will carry through a strategy to cover areas where treated wood is stored and processed and contain, filter, or treat storm runoff from its properties to meet water quality targets. Edison will monitor to ensure their methods meet standards and provide $160,000 to a public-private partnership working to develop water quality protections for Areas of Special Biological Significance throughout California. The settlement results in environmental protections for over 60 waterways, beaches, and other natural resource areas. For more information, contact Christopher Sproul at Environmental Advocates, csproul@enviroadvocates.com.

