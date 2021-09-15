Anglers Tuna-nimously Had a Good Time

DANA POINT— Dana Wharf Sport Fishing and Whale Watching reported some great offshore fishing the week of Aug. 15. Anglers were catching some decent bluefin in the 25 to 40-pound range with a good mix of yellowtail also in the 25

to 40-pound range.

It is recommended that anglers use flylined sardines. “And

finally, the Fury has been on the yellowtail,” said Brian Woolley from Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching in an Aug. 15 email. “Great fishing over at SCI. surface iron fish but primarily flyline fish. Along with the yellows it’s been a mixed bag of bass, bonito, and barracuda.”