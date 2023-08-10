Calendar Event: The Dana Point Harbor Partners Turns Three!

DANA POINT— The Dana Point Harbor Partners will be turning three years old on Aug. 11, and they are celebrating it with a beach cleanup and a lunch and learning session from 9-11 a.m. at Baby Beach in the Dana Point Harbor.

The Dana Point Harbor Partners is a collaboration created to operate and redevelop Dana Point Harbor in a P-3 partnership with Orange County, comprising three real estate development firms, each specializing in a specific product type. Burnham Ward Properties is responsible for stewarding the harbor’s commercial core activities featuring the retail, restaurants, offices, other landside buildings, and all parkscape areas. Bellwether Financial Group guides the marina operations, including the boat slips, boater facilities, dry boat storage, day-boat parking, and launch ramp areas. R.D. Olson Development leads the hotel redevelopment and hospitality components of the harbor.

For more information, please visit https://danapointharbor.com/.