Catalina Island Conservancy President and CEO Announces Departure Tony Budrovich to Step Down at End of October 2022

AVALON— After nearly eight years of leading the Catalina Island Conservancy as President and CEO, Tony Budrovich, has announced his departure. Tony will leave the Conservancy and Catalina Island at the end of October 2022.

The Catalina Island Conservancy just celebrated 50 years of stewarding Catalina Island through a balance of conservation, education and recreation, and Tony has been a passionate spokesperson for all three. His enthusiasm for the Conservancy is justified as he leaves a trail of accomplishments including the opening of the Trailhead, a state-of-the-art LEED Gold-certified visitor center; the detection of new bat and plant species; extensive education programs for all ages; and the re-opening of Airport in the Sky and ACE Clearwater Airfield through a partnership with the Department of Defense.

Tony has hired, developed, and leaves an exceptional team whose members realize the unique responsibility and opportunity they have to demonstrate that conservation in the 21st century is by people, for people and that Catalina tests solutions to the environmental challenges here and on our Island Earth. With Board-approved strategic plans for Conservation, Education and Recreation, he leaves guidance for the Conservancy long into the future.

The Board wishes to thank Tony for the exceptional growth of the Conservancy and many accomplishments during his team’s tenure. Please join the Board in offering CEO Tony Budrovich the best in his future adventures.

About the Catalina Island Conservancy

Formed in 1972, the Catalina Island Conservancy is one of California’s oldest land trusts. Its mission is to be a responsible steward of its lands through a balance of conservation, education and recreation. Through its ongoing efforts, the Conservancy protects the magnificent natural and cultural heritage of Santa Catalina Island, stewarding approximately 42,000 acres of land and more than 60 miles of rugged shoreline. It provides access to the Island’s wildlands and 50 miles of biking and nearly 165 miles of hiking opportunities within its road and trail system. The Conservancy conducts educational outreach through two nature centers, its Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden and guided experiences in the Island’s rugged interior. Twenty miles from the mainland, the Island is a treasure trove of historical and archaeological sites. It also contains numerous rare and endangered animals and plants. The Island is home to 60 species – and counting – that are found only on Catalina. For additional information, please visit www.catalinaconservancy.org.