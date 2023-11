“My Felon aka Felly Belly (6-year-old American Bulldog) on our Highfield Sport 360 ready to cruise San Diego Bay off Shelter Island and then go paddle boarding to Kellog Beach.,” said Felly’s parent Kim in and email to the Log.

“There is not a day that he doesn’t pull me to the doc so he can hop on our boats. Felon is 110 pounds, so I finally purchased XL Dog Life Vest so we could start paddleboarding and go swimming at La Playa.”