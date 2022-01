VENTURA一 “This is McTavish, but we call him Tavi, guarding his post on La Bella Vita in Ventura Harbor. It is his favorite place to keep an eye out for us. He is our best first mate. Tavi just turned three and was lucky enough to survive a coyote attack which put him in ICU for three days and left him with a feeding tube for six weeks last July. He is fully recovered now.”

