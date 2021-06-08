Caught in the Act

OCEANSIDE一On a half-day trip out of Oceanside an angler was taken by surprise when he brought in a lingcod that was caught in the middle of lunch. The 13-pound fish had a rockfish half way down when Adam Mealey brought up the fish in front of 17 other anglers. “Adam Mealey from Vista Ca. came out fishing for the first time on the (New) Southern Cal 1/2 day trip out of Oceanside Sea Center in Oceanside,” said Jolene Thompson in a May 6 email to the Log. “We were south of Box Canyon when we brought in this 13-pound LingCod that ate a Barber Pole Rockfish from a piece of baited squid! Deckhand Jakob Wolfe gaffed it and everyone was in awe!! It was an exciting catch that 17 anglers witnessed!”

Photo provided by Oceanside Sea Center in Oceanside